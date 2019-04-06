Share:

BADIN - First time in the history of Badin district, a container clinic has been established at Khorwah Chowk near about 40km away from Badin to provide healthcare facilities to the down-trodden people.

The launching ceremony of “First Container Clinic” was established under primary health care program of Global Health Directorate on Friday which was participated by a large number of government officials, doctors, Indus and Global Health Network, journalists and other citizens.

The “First Container Clinic” was inaugurated by Dr Abdul Bari Khan, CEO, Indus Health Network, who has been conferred the second highest civilian award - Hilal-e-Imtiaz by President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan for his outstanding contribution and selfless services to change the paradigm of the provision of quality healthcare across Pakistan.

While addressing the participants of the launching ceremony, Dr Abdul Bari Khan expressed his pleasure on the occasion and said that this clinic unit will provide medical services more than two hundreds poor people on a daily-basis, adding that all treatment and medicine will be provided on free of cost. Dr. Abdul Bari said that different medical concerned services like medical check-up, medical tests, psychological treatment and free of cost medicines services will be provided to here’s residents adding he hoped that people of Badin will get quality services from hospitals and clinics run by Indus Health Network in Badin district. “People of Badin now have no need to go out of district,” he assured.

Dr. Abdul Bari said that within two months, one new unit of container clinic will also be established in very remote area of Badin “Shadi Large” town. More other units will be established in Badin and Tharparkar, he unfolded.

A local grower, Ahsan Gul, announced to provide four acres land to Indus Health Network for the provision of quality medical services to the poor people of his area.

On the occasion, Dr Huba Ashraf, Ali Mujtaba Mehdi, Dr Amir Javid, Aisha Qambrani, Dr Ali Nawaz Bhoot, ADC and others also addressed the participants of the ceremony.

Meanwhile, an ambulance service was kicked off here with provision of an ambulance and its was also astonishing to see that even first drone services was also launched in container clinic which will provide medicine to poor people at their door steps round about four kilometres around the clinic.