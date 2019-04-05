Share:

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern promised to change gun laws in the wake of the Christchurch terror attack and she did. However, guns are not the only issue. It is not guns but the people with guns who are responsible for such a massacre. If not guns then they might resort to any other weapon to inflict harm upon others. There will always be a Christchurch shooter and a weapon in this world of ours.

The problem is not with the guns or the gun laws; it is with the people with bad intentions, bad motives and bad faiths that kill. It is time for some introspection. We need to examine our ways to see whether we are in the right direction.

IRSHAD ULLAH,

Buner, March 16.