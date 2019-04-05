Share:

Despite being an atomic power, possessing state of the art military infrastructure, a vibrant media, etc. We still lack to do something about our socio-economic issues. One of them includes the prevention of honor killings .

Recently four more lost the right to live in the name of honor in Bolan. As usual, the police registered an FIR against unidentified assailants and that is pretty much it. Happens every other time a human soul is lost.

Governments in the past have enacted laws to prevent such an inhumane practice but again there seems to be no effect at all on all those who commit such atrocities.

I request the provincial government of Balochistan and the federal government to take necessary precaution against the perpetrators of honor killing.

AREEBA NADEEM,

Karachi, March 15.