Share:

LAHORE-Punjab Tourism Minister Raja Yasir Humayun on Friday briefed the media about the jeep rally titled ‘Lake District 4x4 Challenge’, which is scheduled to begin today (Saturday).

“Around 40 to 50 racers will take part in the event as part of the ruling PTI’s plan to give a boost to the tourism industry,” the minister told the media at the TDCP headquarters in Lahore on Friday.

The Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP), in collaboration with the Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Department, is organising the two-day event in Chakwal.

The qualify round will be held on April 6 and the final rally on April 7, the minister said, adding that the route and other arrangements had been finalised.

The minister said the rally was aimed at giving the world a glimpse of the beauty of Chakwal – a district having 26 lakes, lush green fields, mountains, rich archaeological sites and landscapes. He said the race would not only help promote the culture of Chakwal but also allow tourists to visit lakes and streams in the area. “It will help promote motorsports among people of Chakwal. Since the government is going to make Chakwal the lake district of Punjab, the rally will give a destination to local as well as foreign tourists.”

The minister also shared with the media his ministry’s plan to promote tourism in Punjab. “A park way is also on government’s list of tourism promotion plans,” he added.

The Lake District 4X4 Challenge is the first rally scheduled in this area. Adventure, thrill and excitement await the participants as well as spectators at the event. For the start of the challenge, the venue has been set as Government Technical College in Chakwal and it will begin at 9AM sharp.

TOUR OPERATORS GEARING UP

Private tour operators have praised the Punjab government for attaching priority to the tourism industry. In a statement, YOLO chief executive officer Huma Sharif said the PTI’s tourism promotion programme would boost economic growth, lead to job creation and improve Pakistan’s image abroad.

“Like the government, we the tour operators are gearing up for a business boom,” she said, adding that government’s initiative to make Chakwal a lake district will put the area on the list of tourists from all over the world. And events like the jeep rally are just a kick-starter,” she added.

The provincial government is implementing the Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project in collaboration with the World Bank group to support infrastructural development of selective religious sites in Punjab. These sites will be selected on the basis of their heritage value, historical significance and tourism potential.