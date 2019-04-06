Share:

MIRPURKHAS : The lawyers, under the banner of Mirpurkhas District Bar Association, boycotted court proceedings here on Friday to protest against the implication of lawyer Ali Gohar Marri into a false case by the local police.

The lawyers, wearing black arm bands, came to local courts but boycotted the court proceedings. As a result, their clients and the people who had come to attend hearings of their cases faced great hardships.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Mirpurkhas District Bar Association held under the chair of president Mir Naeem Talpure which demanded that the Chief Justice Sindh High Court order a judicial inquiry into the case of Bibi Marri to ascertain the facts of her death because local police had paid partial role in inquiry into the case of Bibi Marri. The meeting expressed its dissatisfaction over the police failure in the above case and also condemned the death of Bibi Marri under mysterious circumstances. The participants demanded that the IG Sindh withdraw the false case lodged against the above lawyer and ensure judicial inquiry over the Bibi Marri case to appear the facts of her death and punish exemplary to the involved culprits.

Scores of peasants of Nabi Bux Khokhar village, Deh 291, Kot Ghulam Muhammad Taluka held a protest demonstration outside National Press Club on Friday to protest against rape attempt on a woman. Protesters told the media persons that accused Shehbaz Khokhar had attempted to rape the woman when she was working in the agriculture field and when she raised hue and cry she was beaten up by the accused. Later, he fled away from the spot. They added that application has been submitted to KGM police station but still no case of this incident was yet lodged and police did not nab the involved above accused.

Meanwhile, scores of women workers and peasant women held a protest demonstration at village Allan Gorchani, near Mirwah Gorchani Town on Friday under the banner of Sindhiani Tehreek Mirpurkhas to protest against Mirpurkhas police failure to arrest the accused of murder of Bibi Marri.