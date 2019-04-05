Share:

LAHORE - A joint delegation of Pakistan Chemicals & Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) and Indenters Association of Pakistan visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday.

Former vice president of FPCCI Saquib Fayyaz Magoon led the delegation that apprised LCCI Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal about the problems faced by the business community due to SRO 1125(I)/2011. The other members of the delegation include PCDMA Chairman Shahid Wasim, PCDMA Lahore Chapter President Muhammad Kashif, Vice Chairman M Saleem Nini, Former President LCCI Mian Anjum Nisar, Executive Committee Members Sheikh Zafar Iqbal and Naeem Hanif.

LCCI office-bearers assured taking up the issue of unjustified taxation on these sectors on appropriate forums.

This SRO was applicable after reducing a long list of multipurpose items (used by all industries) to a very short list of those items which are mainly used in five zero-rated sectors such as textile, leather, carpet, surgical and sports. The delegation members said that the commercial importers were providing industrial raw material for value addition to industries. Therefore all stakeholders in this chain must be heard before taking any harsh measures.