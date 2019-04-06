Share:

NEW DELHI - India has entered full election mode: voting is due to begin on 11 April, with the final ballot cast more than five weeks later on 19 May. One of the founders of India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), LK Advani has written a blog post that is being seen as a veiled critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the post, the 91-year-old says that “the essence of Indian democracy is respect for diversity and freedom of expression”. He continues: “Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our ‘enemies’, but only as our adversaries. Similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as ‘anti-national’.”

Mr Modi and his supporters have frequently painted BJP opponents as anti-national and often suggest that they are working with Pakistan.

On Wednesday at a rally, Mr Modi said that the opposition Congress party was “hatching a conspiracy to destabilise the country” and that its election manifesto was “a document of Pakistan’s conspiracies”.

Mr Advani is believed to be deeply upset at being sidelined in this election by BJP leaders whom he once strongly promoted, says the BBC’s Nitin Srivastava. He was denied a ticket in Gujarat state - from where he has been elected to parliament six times. The blog, our reporter says, appears to be a direct attack on Mr Modi and BJP President Amit Shah.

Mr Advani, an early advocate of the Hindu nationalist movement, called on his colleagues in the party to “look back, look ahead and look within”. Mr Modi quickly responded on Twitter, saying “Advani Ji perfectly sums up the true essence of BJP, most notably the guiding Mantra of ‘Nation First, Party Next, Self Last.’” Mr Advani himself is a controversial figure. He travelled across India in 1990, whipping up support for a campaign to build a temple on the site of a 16th Century mosque. Two years later, mobs destroyed the mosque. In 2017, Mr Advani was charged with criminal conspiracy in relation to the mosque’s demolition.

India’s Election Commission demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath explain his reference to India’s army as “Narendra Modi’s army” - the remark could be deemed a violation of the election code.

The commission asked Mr Adityanath, a close ally of Prime Minister Modi, to respond by Thursday, an election official told The Hindu newspaper.

Mr Adityanath’s comment, which he made at a BJP party rally on Sunday, drew criticism even from the candidate he had been campaigning for, retired Indian army chief and minister General VK Singh.

“If someone says that the Indian Army is Modi-ji’s Army then not only is that person wrong but [he] is, in fact, a traitor,” Gen Singh told BBC Hindi in an exclusive interview.

But he added: “This is a slip of tongue. I don’t think he even realised what he said.”

The Election Commission (EC) has previously issued an advisory that political parties and leaders must “exercise great caution while making any reference to the armed forces in their political campaigns”.

So far it has just issued a “show cause notice” to Mr Adityanath - who will have to explain himself.

But it’s unclear what action the EC could actually take if it is not satisfied with his response. Mr Adityanath, a firebrand Hindu priest, is a controversial figure.