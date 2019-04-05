Share:

LOS ANGELES-Madonna wants to direct the biopic about her life, which she previously dismissed, as she reportedly feels she is ‘’the only one’’ who would be able to tell her story. Madonna wants to direct the biopic about her life she previously dismissed.

The Queen of Pop previously branded a script written about her journey by Elyse Hollander called ‘Blond Ambition’ as a ‘’disease in our society’’ and insisted that she was ‘’the only one’’ who would be able to tell her story.

Taking to Instagram, she previously fumed: ‘’Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my own story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society.’’

The project was put into development by producer Michael De Luca and Universal Pictures, however the 60-year-old singer wouldn’t grant the rights to any of her original songs from early in her career.

Now, however, the cultural icon has decided that she does want a film documenting her rise to fame and, according to the Daily Mail newspaper, she feels if she can’t shut the project down, she’d rather ‘’control it from within and make a film to her specifications.’’