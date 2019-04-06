Share:

ISLAMABAD : Soon after a team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore raided the residence of Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Friday said that manhandling and harassment of anti-corruption watchdog’s officials by security guards of Hamza Shahbaz was extremely reprehensible.

“There is no ambiguity left that Sharif family has nothing to present to justify their looted wealth,” said Central Secretary Information PTI Omar Sarfaraz Cheema and condemned the alleged manhandling of NAB officials.

Reacting to the raid of NAB officials at Hamza’s residence in Lahore to arrest him in an alleged corruption case of having assets beyond the known sources of income, Cheema asserted that Sharif family couldn’t escape accountability by shielding themselves with workers. “Only the law authorities have the jurisdiction to arrest or release any person owing to the inquiries against him/her,” he said. He came down hard upon Hamza stating that that harassment of NAB officials by his security guards has once again proved that Sharif family considered itself above law.