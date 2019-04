Share:

KANDHKOT : Ghotki Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Farrukh Lanjar handed over a cheque to the heirs of martyred constable Mushtaq Ali Shar during a ceremony here at his office. According to police, a ceremony was held at SSP office Ghotki where SSP Ghotki handed over a cheque worth Rs10 million to the heirs of martyred policeman