ISLAMABAD-Taking notice of rising number of respiratory allergy patients in the federal capital, the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad has made a comprehensive plan for complete eradication of pollen proliferated species around the city.

A letter has been written in this regard to Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for approval to remove approximately 15,000 Paper Mulberry trees after which work would be started soon on the plan.

To make capital pollen free, the operation would be carried out in collaboration with Capital Development Authority (CDA) and ICT administration, MCI environment wing official said on Friday.

He said MCI teams are visiting different sectors especially H-Sector for the evaluation of harmful species of trees after that they would be removed and new saplings to be planted under the campaign of Clean and Green Pakistan.

Moreover, he said five pollen allergy relief camps by Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad in collaboration with Islamabad Capital Territory administration had been established to provide free treatment to patients.

These camps have been set up at I-10 social security dispensary, Community Centre Aabpara, G-7 dispensary CDA, G-9 dispensary CDA and I-10 dispensary CDA.

He said medical facilities included free life saving medicines besides nebulisation, bronchodilators, oxygen therapy, nursing care and specialists consultation would continue till April 16 at time when hopefully pollen count will fall in the capital.

Medicines have been arranged for these camps from private drug stores which will be provided free of cost to the allergy patients.

He said as per past practices, homeopathic, allopathic and herbal treatment facilities would also be provided to the allergy patients.

The pharmaceutical companies and philanthropists have also announced donations of medicines for the camp, he maintained.