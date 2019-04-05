Share:

LOS ANGELES-Miley Cyrus has been confirmed as Cardi B’s replacement for Primavera Sound 2019 after the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper cancelled her festival appearance. The ‘Wrecking Ball’ hitmaker has stepped in and joined a star studded lineup after the ‘Bodak Yellow’ star had to pull out of her performance at the festival.

In a press release, the organisers said: ‘’Ms Cyrus has positioned herself as one of the most non-conformist voices of the current star system, while also contributing to the gender discourse that makes her a perfect fit for the year of The New Normal at Primavera Sound.

‘’At the same time we regret to announce that Cardi B will not perform at Primavera Sound 2019. The American artist has cancelled her appearance due to promotional commitments in the United States that cannot be postponed.’’

Now, Miley is set to take to the stage on Friday, May 31 alongside the likes of Janelle Monae, Robyn and Carly Rae Jepsen. This year’s event - which takes place at Parc del Forum in Barcelona from May 30 to June 1 - will also feature headline slots from Tame Impala, Solange and Erykyah Badu.

However, the festival has offered refunds to any punters with a day ticket for the Friday who no longer wish to attend after the lineup change. The news comes after it was revealed Cardi is leading the way with 21 nominations for this year’s Billboard Awards.