MULTAN-The Motor Registration Authority (MRA) has collected an amount of Rs 36.5 million revenue during first nine months of current fiscal year 2018-19 against its target of Rs 32.6 million.

Excise & Taxation officer (ETO) Motor registering authority Sohail Akhtar Buzdar told APP here on Friday that teams were conducting route checkup at various points of the city in morning and evening times daily to check the token-less and non-registered vehicles. He further said that about 6000 vehicles and over 70,000 motorcycles had registered with excise office annually. He said that Punjab government has given relaxation to motor vehicle owners for submission of token without fine till April-30 across the province.

He urged the vehicle owners to avail the opportunity and get their vehicles registered and to pay token within given relaxation period. He added that driving with open transfer letter and wrong address was a crime rather they could face strict legal action. He further informed that proposal for universal number in entire Punjab was under consultation and added that it would be helpful to generate maximum revenue in the Multan district.