LAHORE : The National Accountability Bureau on Friday summoned Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on April 9 in a money-laundering case. According to official sources, the anti-corruption authority asked Shehbaz Sharif to appear in person before a Joint Investigation Team with complete documents.

PML-N President, Shehbaz Sharif will be grilled about assets and sources of income. The NAB has also asked Shehbaz Sharif to give complete record of the properties that he inherited from his father Mian Muhammad Sharif.

The NAB issued the summons just a few hours after the NAB officials conducted a raid at Shehbaz Sharif’s residence to arrest his son Hamza Shehbaz, also Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly. According to the officials, the NAB Bureau had evidence and arrest warrants against Hamza but the security guards stopped the team outside the house after a scuffle and exchange of harsh words.