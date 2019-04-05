Share:

Lahore (PR) Samsung Pakistan, the world’s leading electronics manufacturer, has launched the next generation of Samsung Galaxy A smartphones. Featuring the Samsung Galaxy A50, A30 and A10, the company’s new line of high-tech smartphones is being touted as the ‘coolest new action phones’ with features such as a 123º Ultra-Wide Camera, 4000 mAh battery, Infinity-U Display and fast charging capabilities. Each smartphone promises a unique experience with high quality, value-added features designed to enhance the consumer experience. The Samsung Galaxy A10 ensures efficiency with 6.2 inches Infinity V HD+ display.

, 3,400 mAh battery and an Octa Core 1.6GHz processor, all within the affordable price of just Rs.21,500.