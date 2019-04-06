Share:

LAHORE (PR) National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited (NTDC) has successfully overcome the major constraints of power transmission system for smooth power supply to distribution companies (Discos). NTDC engineers have completed augmentation work at 500kV grid station Rawat with addition of 750MVA transformer.

The addition of the transformer will result in smooth power supply during summers and Ramzanul Mubarak in affected areas of Iesco, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The NTDC spokesman said that Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) remained in problems due to overloading of system at 500kV Rawat grid station.

With the addition of a new transformer, Islamabad and Chakwal areas will not face system overloading and forced shutdowns any more.

Since, uninterrupted power supply with better voltage level will be provided to various areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.