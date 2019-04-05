Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Revenue, Muhammad Hammad Azhar Friday inaugurated the new state of the art official website of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Speaking on the occasion, the State Minister for Revenue stated that the new official website was user friendly and had the relevant information required by taxpayer needed to fulfill their tax obligations, said a statement issued by FBR here

The new website will help usher in a new era of improved taxpayer facilitation, he added.

Chairman FBR, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan highlighted the difference between the new and the old version of the website and stated that the new website catered to the taxpayers’ needs and provided solution to all their tax related issues.