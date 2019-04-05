Share:

On April 6, 1930, Mahatma Gandhi broke the salt laws, which resulted in large-scale protests across British India. Salt march also known as Dandi march was a civil disobedience movement by Gandhi to protest the British taxation on salt. According to the salt laws, residents of coastal areas faced severe penalties on even picking up salt residue. Britishers had barred the Indian populace from producing and selling salt independently. The commodity had proved out to be a lucrative monopoly for the ruling elite.

Gandhi was of the view that salt is an essential food item and the British rulers had no right to tax salt. Therefore, on April 6 Gandhi along with his entourage reached a coastal village of Dandi, which is located in present-day Gujarat. Gandhi asked the protestors to pick up salt.

The march lasted for more than two months and resulted in widespread unrest, a series of arrests and seizures took place including Gandhi himself and Nehru.

Salt march was one of the first civil disobedience movements in the struggle for Indian independence. The act of marching towards an end goal made the Indians realize the significance of advocacy. The march had a long-lasting effect as it raised the political aspirations of the Indian people. The same Indians who were frightened from their colonial masters for a long time.