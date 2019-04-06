Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Cricket Board MD Waseem Khan had a pep talk with young lads of Diamond Cricket Academy here at Diamond Ground on Friday.

He was accompanied by President Islamabad Region Shakil Shaikh and Administer DCA Moeid Shaikh, Waseem gave motivational speech to the youngsters, who gathered in huge numbers. He told them to work hard, as hard work and sheer passion hold the key to success.

Waseem further urged the youngsters to take their game very seriously as half-hearted approach never enough to ensure success, he promised the youngsters, he will visit again and witness the state of the art Diamond Cricket Academy, he told them, during his playing days, he used to work very hard, which resulted in he had played loads of county matches, there are no short cuts in cricket, if you guys want to earn name for yourself and your families, then, you had to work hard and respond to what is being taught to you, Waseem was highly impressed the way DCA provide training and facilities to its players.