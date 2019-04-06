Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday turned down a petition challenging the appointment of deputy election commissioner in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the verdict which he had previously reserved after hearing the arguments and dismissed the same by terming it as non-maintainable.

Former manager PCB Ahmad Nawaz Khan moved the petition through his counsel Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Mastoie Advocate and cited Prime Minister who is Patron of Chief of PCB, federation of Pakistan through secretary sports, secretary ministry of inter-provincial coordination, chairman PCB and Ahmed Shahzad Farooq Rana deputy election commissioner PCB as respondents.

He stated that respondent Ahmad Shahzad is continuously doing his job as acting deputy election commissioner PCB from the last five years while he is not eligible to be retain on the said post as according to rules and regulations of PCB and the same seat could be given to a retired judge of Supreme Court or high court or any grade 22 officer.

The petitioner mentioned that recently eight retired judges were appointed in PCB at different posts and they are fully deserved and eligible for the said post.

He contended that there is no provision of acting Election Commissioner as contemplated in Article 29 of the constitution of PCB. He added that the notification dated 13-2- 2015 is not approved by Patron in Chief of PCB who is appointing authority of election commissioner of PCB.

He maintained that secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination has no jurisdiction to appoint PCB Election Commissioner or Acting election commissioner in the accordance with the provision of Article 29 of PCB Constitution.

He told the court that the Prime Minister of Pakistan as being patron in chief of PCB is only appointing authority of chief election commissioner.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to de-notify the respondent No 5 (Ahmad Shahzad) as acting deputy election commissioner of PCB and direct to appoint a retired judge of Supreme Court or high court or any grade 22 officer on this seat in order to meet the ends of justice.