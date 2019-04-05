Share:

Rawalpindi-Police booked a local leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on the complaint of director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on charges of barring the agency’s officials from discharging their duty and threatening them of dire consequences.

According to sources, Ahmed Manzoor, Director WASA, lodged a complaint with Police Picket Girja (controlled by PS Saddar Bairooni) stating the WASA had set up a tube-well in the locality which was made functional on 31/3/2019.

He added that Chaudhry Sajid, UC 89 Chairman, has forcibly stopped WASA workers from work and also seized the pipes that was to be laid in the Street Number 2 of the area. He also alleged the local politician also used abusive language against the WASA workers and threatened to kill them. The Director requested the police to launch First Information Report (FIR) against the accused and arrest him. Taking action, police lodged a criminal case against the accused and begun investigation, sources said.

Meanwhile, the political leader has appeared before a Court and managed to obtain pre arrest bail. He also faced police investigators and recorded his statement in response to allegations levelled against him by WASA Director.

A source told media that police raided his residence and recovered pipes from his possession.

On the other hand, Chaudhry Sajid in a statement alleged that he highlighted the scam of installation of illegal water connections by WASA in his area and after which PTI MPA had pressurised the civic body bosses to rope him in a fake case. He said he is innocent and did not commit any crime.

Separately, two Unknown assailants riding on a bike opened indiscriminate firing at a vehicle and killed a man in limits of PS Gujar Khan. The deceased was identified as Imtiaz Ahmed, hails from Kamonki, Gujranwala. Police registered a murder case against unknown attackers and begun investigation.