Share:

SHIKARPUR : A policeman embraced martyrdom while another sustained critical injuries when they attempted to foil a bid of dacoity at Fatah Tando village beside Chak Town of Shikarpur.

According to police sources, the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Chak police, on late Thursday night.

The police sources reveal that at least half dozen rustlers stole the buffalo of Imtiaz Mahar from his house at Fatah Tando village, in the limits of Bachal Bhayo police station. They were on their way back after stealing the buffalo when a police team, picketing on the road, signalled them to stop. The accused opened fire on police instead; it resulted in the martyrdom of police constable Sarfraz Ahmed Mahar, 35, while another policeman named Abdul Rauf Mahar sustained profound critical injuries. The injured was shifted to Sukkur Hospital for treatment where his condition was stated to be critical.

Irfan Baloch, Deputy Inspector General of Police Larkana Range, Sajjad Ameer Sadozi, SSP Shikarpur, Farooque Amjad, ASP Shikarpur and other police officers attended the funeral prayers of martyred police cop and paid great tributes to him.

Talking to The Nation, Sajjad Ameer Saddozi, SSP Shikarpur, said that the culprits involved in attack on policeman would be apprehended and awarded exemplary punishment.