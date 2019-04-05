Share:

Rawalpindi-The Department of Economics, Fatima Jinnah Women University has organised closing ceremony of the three-day second workshop on “The Philosophy and Techniques for Quantitative Research” on Friday.

The workshop Coordinator Dr Bushra Yasmin gave a brief introduction of the workshop at inauguration and said that our aim is to provide participants understanding of the processes and stages of quantitative research as well as to equip them with practical skills that is required to carry out analysis of quantitative datasets. She also said that the workshop was designed to include illuminating lectures and presentations in philosophy of research and for building an understanding of various stages of data analysis. The instruction also included techniques and training in descriptive and inferential analysis in both univariate and multivariate settings using a variety of specialised software.

Chief Guest of the second day was Prof. Dr Aliya H. Khan, member Economic Advisory Council, while talking on the “Role of Women in Economic Policy Decision Making”, said female economists need to be mentored and guided in term of how to connect themselves with the process of economic policy making through the process of quantitative research conducted by them or under their supervision. She added that women have right to equal participation and their participation is fundamental to democratic governance. Once in leadership roles, they can make a difference that benefits the society as a whole. These steps will help better prepare women to become the catalyst for the paradigm shift we are aiming for in politics and the rest of society.

Vice Chancellor FJWU Prof. Dr Samina Amin Qadir, in her welcome address, said that she hopes this workshop is helpful for all of the participants and it give them a wide scope of research tools to understand. Also she appreciated the initiative of the Department of Economics in organising this workshop and said that FJWU aims to promote the highest standards of academic excellence in teaching and research.

Three day workshop included five sessions of lectures and presentations was given by Prof. Dr Naheed Zia Khan, Dr Shazia Kausar, Saira Tufail and inauguration day keynote speaker Prof. Dr Hafeez Pasha. Workshop resource persons covered following topics in workshop; Fundamental of Research, Research Process, AMOS & Structural Equation Modeling, Data Analysis Using STATA in detail through lectures and Practical demonstration. Almost 60 participants included students and faculty of multiple disciplines of FJWU and other universities attended and three day workshop is divided into 5 sessions. Students regarded the workshop as a great opportunity and they learned from all session of the workshop. They congratulated Economics departments to arrange the workshop and showed their hope for future for conducting such types of practical workshops for them.