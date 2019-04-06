Share:

KANDHKOT : A large number of people belonging to all walks of life staged a sit-in against tribal clashes on Friday.

Hundreds of people with placard decorated with words highlighting the importance of peace gathered at library roundabout.

Aijaz Bijrani, Sajjad Brohi, Advocate Abdul Ghani Bijrani and others among the participants. Talking to media persons, they said that Sindh has been a land of Sufis and the saints of various schools of thought who have always propagated peace and love and taught the lesson of humanity and brotherhood. They said that people in Sindh have been living in a complete harmony with each other for centuries. They appealed to the people of different tribes to shun their differences and reunite as they were in the past to stop the bloodshed of innocent lives.