Zayn Malik: Gigi Hadid is the most amazing woman

LOS ANGELES (CM): Zayn Malik has hailed Gigi Hadid ‘’the most amazing woman I’ve ever known’’ whilst fending off her haters.

The former One Direction star took to Twitter to shut down rumours that his recent expletive-laden cryptic tweet was aimed at the supermodel - who he has dated on/off since November 2015 - after it was suggested they had cooled off their relationship. And on Thursday night, he hit back at those who suggested his tweets were anything to do with Gigi, 23, whilst he admitted he ‘’doesn’t deserve’’ the ‘’love and support ‘’ he receives from the blonde beauty.

Meanwhile, Gigi was forced to shut down rumours she is dating Selena Gomez’s ex-boyfriend Samuel Krost on the day of Zayn’s original outburst.

Hailey Bieber is the new face of Levi’s

LOS ANGELES (CM): Hailey Baldwin is the new face of Levi 501s denim. The 22-year-old model - who is married to ‘Sorry’ singer Justin Bieber - features in the American denim label’s much-anticipated campaign wearing Levi’s iconic styles, including the original 501, the 501 skinny and 501 shorts, that have been customised with the star’s name in neon.

And Hailey has revealed that the collaboration was an obvious choice because she stole her first pair of Levi jeans from her dad, Stephen Baldwin, and she still wears them ‘’today’’.

Bieber said: ‘’I’ve been wearing 501 cutoffs since I can remember. They make me feel like me. I still wear them today.’’

The campaign marks the date when the original riveted blue jeans were patented 146 years ago, and the brand has revealed that they were happy to have an ‘’authentic fan’’ feature in their ad.

Chief marketing officer of Levi Strauss and Co, Jennifer Sey told WWD: ‘’Hailey has been wearing our icons, Levi’s 501s and 501 shorts and trucker jackets, without us having to ask her to. She’s a real authentic fan. It never felt right before but we love Hailey’s energy and optimism. It felt like the right time to associate a face with 501.’’

The blonde beauty has previously admitted that she ‘’really loves clothes’’ and takes inspiration from the designers and creative directors she works with when modeling.

Ariana Grande: Healing is hard work

LOS ANGELES (GN): Ariana Grande says ‘’healing is hard work’’.

The 25-year-old singer was struck by tragedy last year when her former boyfriend Mac Miller passed away from an accidental overdose in September, and she split from her then-fiancé Pete Davidson a month later in October, and despite her best efforts to move on from the heartbreak, she’s now told her followers on social media that it’s been tough.

Posting on her Instagram story, the ‘Monopoly’ singer wrote: ‘’healing is hard work. accept da ups and downs. Be gentle with yourself and surround yourself with gentle energy. You’re not alone.’’

Hours before her confession, Ariana had thanked her fans for always being there for her in a series of posts to her story. Meanwhile, the beauty recently spoke out about her mental health, saying the first few years of her career - which was kick started after she played Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon series ‘Victorious’ and its spin-off show ‘Sam & Cat’ - were ‘’really hard’’ on her.