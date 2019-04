Share:

LAHORE-Quran Khawani for Sardar Fatah Muhammad Khan Buzdar, father of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, was held at Punjab Civil Officers Mess on Friday.

According to a handout, Qari Rafiuddin Sialvi recited some verses from the Holy Quran while Marghoob Ahmad Hamdani and Provincial Minister Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah recited Naat.

Badshahi Masjid Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi prayed for the departed soul of Sardar Fatah Muhammad Buzdar.

Federal and provincial ministers, assembly members, political leaders, and notables joined prayers. Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakhat, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Muhammad Taimur Khan, Mehr Muhammad Aslam, Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, Hafiz Amaar Yasir, Ijaz Alam, Bao Rizwan, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Malik Muhammad Ahmad, Ch Zaheeruddin, Ajmal Cheema, Muhammad Akhlaq, Akram Chaudhary, Faisal Hayat, Asif Nakai, Monis Elahi, Zain Qureshi, Khursheed Kasuri, Ijaz Chaudhary, Fiazul Hassan Chohan, Tahir Ashrafi, former CM Manzoor Wattoo, former NA speaker Ch Amir Hussain, Shoaib Siddiqui, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Abrarul-Haq and senior officials attended the Quran Khawani.

On Thursday, Chairman of Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Speakers National Assembly Asad Qaisar and Senator Sarfraz Bugti condoled with the Chief Minister and prayed for the departed soul. He said that people will always remember the services of late Sardar Fateh Muhammad Buzdar. Speaker National Assembly said that Sardar Fateh Muhammad Buzdar selflessly served the people. Sarfraz Bugti said that the deceased was a symbol of honesty, trust and integrity. Meanwhile, Advisor to PM Yar Muhammad Rind, Transport Minister Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan Khichi, former Governor Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa, former Chief Minister Sardar Dost Muhammad Khosa, Chairman PBIT Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan and others also called on the Chief Minister to condole the death of his father.