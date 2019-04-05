Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Development Authority Friday issued a notice to the Nobel Enclave, an illegal housing scheme , Girja Road directing to stop advertisements and booking of the plots.

The notice was issued by Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA to the owner of the scheme on the directive of RDA Director General (DG).

The management of the scheme has been directed to immediately stop the advertisements on electronic and print media, development work and the booking of the plots else strict action would be taken under Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules.

According to a RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan, the Authority was sealing the site/booking offices of the illegal housing schemes.

He said FIRs would also be lodged in respective Police Station against the owners of illegal housing projects and the advertising companies. RDA had also advised the general public not to invest in any illegal and unauthorized Housing Scheme and check status of the schemes at RDA’s official website.

He informed that the DG had directed the MP&TE director to take strict action against illegal development/construction of booking and site offices without any discrimination.