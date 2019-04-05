Share:

Lahore (PR) In order to improve service delivery for working women in the province, Irum Bukhari, Secretary Women Development Department has begun surprise visits to working women’s hostels.

She visited Working Women Hostel Faisalabad without prior intimation and found the manager and clerical staff of the hostel absent from duty. Consequently, disciplinary action has been initiated against the officials.

Irum Bukhari assured the women that Women Development Department will strive to improve the functioning of WWHs and issued directions toDirector, Directorate of Women Development to devise automated IT based system for ensuring availability of staff and Managers across the province. During her visit to WWH Gujranwala last week, the manager was not only found absent from office but was also discovered to have left the station without obtaining leave.