ISLAMABAD - Officials of Pakistan Railways on Friday briefed the Senate sub Committee regarding the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and said Gawadar would be connected with central Railways.

The meeting of the sub committee on Railways was held under the convener ship of Senator John Kenneth Williams here on Friday at Parliament House.

Officials of Pakistan Railways told the Senate body that a railway track would be laid from Gawadar to Turbat and Mustang, adding, Railway was acquiring the land for this project and working on the feasibility of the projects is ready.

They informed that beside all dangers in the area of Mustang and Pangore, the feasibility for the project has been completed and Railways officials has completed this study with hard work.