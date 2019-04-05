Share:

ISLAMABAD - A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chaired by Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman would be held at Pakistan Meteorological Department building, Main University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, in Karachi on Saturday for sighting the crescent of Shaban-ul-Moazzam.

The meetings of the Zonal/ District Ruet-e-Hilal committees would be held on same day at their respective headquarters. The members of committee will attend the meetings of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees at their respective places.

The meeting of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) committee would be held at Ministry of Religious Affairs, near General Post Office (GPO) Islamabad.

The Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received.