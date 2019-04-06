Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indian authorities on Friday sealed historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and placed Chairman of Hurriyat Forum Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), witnesses said heavy contingents of Indian forces have been deployed at Nowhatta in Srinagar to prevent devotees from reaching the Jamia Masjid to offer Friday congregational prayers.

The action came following massive protests inside the Central Jail Srinagar located in downtown a day earlier. At least a dozen inmates were reportedly injured due to the firing of pellets and teargas shells on protesting prisoners in the jail, last night.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The troops cordoned off Amberpora Tarzoo area of Sopore and started door-to-door searches. A large number of troops have been deployed in the area and door to door search operation was going on when last reports came in.