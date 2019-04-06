Share:

OGHI - At least three persons including two women died and four others were injured on Friday under the debris when they were digging under a hill to repair their mud houses in two different incidents in Torghar and Oghi. According to the police, in village Shatal Gigani of Torghar district, the women were digging compost from a hill when suddenly a part of the hill caved in and the two women including Ravida daughter of Gul Khayal and Zaida daughter of Shah Meer were buried under the debris.

The two women lost their lives at the scene while another woman was critically injured who was rescued by the locals and shifted to the hospital for treatment. In another incident of land sliding at village Bandi Sadiq of Oghi, four persons were buried under the debris of landslide while digging mud to repair their house.

During digging a big part of the hill caved in, resulting in death of a man who was later identified as Chan and three others were critically injured.

Locals and police have rescued the injured and also recovered the body from the debris and shifted them to hospital.