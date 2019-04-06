Share:

ISLAMABAD : An Accountability Court Friday awarded the physical remand of two accused allegedly involved in fake accounts and mega money laundering case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced two accused including Arif Khan and Muhammad Umair, officers of Omini Group before the court which were arrested from Dubai with the help of Interpol.

The NAB prosecutor contended before the court that such accused were directly involved in fake transactions through fake accounts and disclosed that solid evidences were available with NAB against them. The AC judge Muhammad Bashir after listening to the initial arguments awarded the physical remand of such accused till April 8.