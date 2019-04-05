Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has appointed Shaista Bano Gilani and Bushra Naz Malik as members of CCP for three years term.

Both the new members have taken charge of their offices. After the appointment of these two new members, the commission now consists of five members as stipulated in Section 14 of the Competition Act, 2010.

The other three members include Chairperson Vadiyya Khalil, Dr Shahzad Ansar, and Dr Muhammad Saleem. Shaista Bano has a Master’s Degree in ‘Economics for Competition Law’ from King’s College, University of London, and a Master’s in Business Administration with majors in Finance from Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad. She is also an ACCA.

Before her appointment as member, she was working with CCP as Director General Cartels & Trade Abuse where she conducted several important inquiries resulting in the imposition of penalties on powerful cartels.