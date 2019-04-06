Share:

ISLAMABAD - As a US magazine report has debunked Indian claims of shooting down Pakistan’s F-16 jet, Pakistan military on Friday called on India to speak truth about the February 28 dogfight with Pakistan Air Force.

In a statement on Twitter, Director General Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) Maj-General Asif Ghafoor quoted the scoop of Foreign Policy magazine and wrote, “Allah be praised, truth always prevails.”

He said it is high time for India to speak truth about false claims and actual losses on their side, including the second aircraft shot down by Pakistan Air Force some weeks back.

DG ISPR, in the tweet said: Allah be praised, truth always prevails. Time for India to speak truth about false claims & actual losses on their side including the second aircraft shot down by Pakistan. India needs introspection especially over atrocities in IOK. Region needs peace, progress & prosperity.”

Following the conflict between the two countries in February, India had claimed that the PAF had used F-16s to target Indian military installations after crossing the Line of Control. As a proof, what looked like a piece of an AMRAAM missile was shown, which Indian media insisted could only have been fired by an F-16 aircraft. The Indian media also claimed that before the Indian plane was shot down and its pilot captured by Pakistani forces, an Indian MiG-21 Bison had shot down a PAF F-16 aircraft. Pakistan had rubbished the Indian reports, making a counter-claim that two aircraft did indeed go down, but both belonged to India. One crashed on Pakistani soil, while the other managed to return to Indian-occupied Kashmir. New Delhi had also insisted that Pakistan’s alleged use of F-16s against India meant that Islamabad stood in violation of its sales agreement with the US. The US State Department had refused to take a position on India’s complaint against Pakistan over using F-16s in the air battle.

A new US count of F-16s has suggested New Delhi had it wrong.

The exclusive report published in the Foreign Policy magazine quoted unnamed US defence officials as saying that their physical count found that all F-16 jets in the Pakistan Air Force fleet were accounted for. US officials did a count of Islamabad's F-16 jets recently and found that none was missing, contradicting India's claim that it shot down a Pakistani fighter jet, according to a report published on the Foreign Policy magazine’s website on Thursday.

The confirmation by US defence officials is a huge embarrassment for India which claims that its air force had shot down a PAF F-16 jet.

The US official explained that some of the aircraft were not immediately available for inspection after the Pak-India back-and-forth, so it took US personnel a few weeks to account for all the jets. When the count was finally conducted, all F-16s employed by the PAF were accounted for, Foreign Policy reported.

India had been in a habit of lying when it comes to actual position and facts in terms of military losses along the Line of Control as it resorts to ceasefire violations.

Indian side has been resorting to unprovoked fire along the LOC and in reply always got a befitting response from the Pakistani side. However, it never brought on record the losses and casualties inflicted by the Pakistani troops, rather, blamed Pakistan Army of violating the ceasefire.

Pakistani military’s chief spokesperson also urged India to introspect over the human rights violations by its forces in the occupied valley. There have had been gross violations of human rights in the Indian-occupied Kashmir.