ISLAMABAD : Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing at civil population in Chirikot Sector from across the Line of Control on Friday injuring as many as six Pakistani citizens including a woman and 4 children.

According to the ISPR statement, the injured have been evacuated to a local hospital for treatment.

Those injured include Shabnam, wife of Raqeeb Hussain Shah, 35, Kashan, son of Raqeeb Hussain Shah, 13, Faizan, son of Raqeeb Hussain Shah, 6, Nisah, daughter of Shafique, 14, Asifa, daughter of Shafique, 10, residents of village Serian, and Shahid Hussain, son of Muhammad Hussain, 28, resident of village Chafar.

Pakistan army troops responded effectively targeting Indian posts undertaking the fire. There were reports of 5 Indian soldiers killed and many injured in the retaliation.