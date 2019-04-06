Share:

ISLAMABAD - A century opening wicket partnership between Javeria Khan and Muneeba Ali helped Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) beat State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) by 17 runs in the final of the 2nd Inter-Departmental T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2019 at the Diamond Ground on Friday.

After being put into bat, ZTBL scored 171 for six in 20 overs. Javeria, the right-handed batter who has featured in 95 ODIs and 88 T20Is for Pakistan, hit 12 fours in her 37-ball 64 before retiring hurt. She added 108 runs for the first wicket with Muneeba Ali, who scored run-a ball 35 with six fours. Bismah Maroof contributed a quick-fire 15-ball 28.

In their run-chase, SBP were restricted to 154 for six. Jaweria Rauf was the top scorer with 55 not out that came off 50 balls and included seven fours. Iram Javed scored almost run-a-ball-32 with one four and two sixes, while Aliya Riaz’s 10-ball 26 was laced with three fours and two sixes. Almas Akram and Maham Manzoor grabbed two wickets a piece for ZTBL, conceding 31 and 34 runs, respectively.

Javeria Khan was declared the player of the match. She also won the player of the tournament award for her 240 runs in the tournament.

Probables for women team for South Africa series named

Pakistan women’s cricket selection committee Friday named 24 probables for a training camp that will be held at the Southend Club in Karachi from April 9.

The camp has been set-up to help the players prepare for next month’s ICC Women’s Championship fixture against South Africa. Pakistan is presently sitting sixth in the eight-team tournament with a total of 12 points, just one point behind South Africa and 10 points behind leaders Australia.

Apart from the three ODIs on 6, 9 and 12 May, the Pakistan women’s cricket team will also play five T20Is as part of their preparations for next year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, which will be staged in Australia from 21 February to 8 March.

The probables have been selected following the conclusion of the 2nd Inter-Departmental Women’s T20 Championship, which Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) won on Friday at the Diamond Club in Islamabad.

During the training camp (day-wise schedule below), the probables will play three 50-over practice matches on 9, 11 and 13 April, while Chair of the Pakistan Women’s Selection Committee and former captain, Urooj Mumtaz, will name the 15-player squad on 13 April at around 115pm at the Southend Club. The training camp will conclude on 27 April and captain Bismah Maroof will hold her departure press conference at the Southend Club on 28 April at 130pm.

The team will depart for Johannesburg in the wee hours of 29 April.

PROBABLES: Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anum Amin, Aroob Shah, Bismah Maroof (captain), Diana Baig, Fareeha Mehmood, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Rauf, Javeria Wadood, Kainat Hafeez, Kainat Imtiaz, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz.