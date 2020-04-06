Share:

KHAIRPUR - Three children were burnt alive while two women injured in fire gutted seven houses near Dharki on Sunday.

According to details the fire sparked from wreath in house of Lalo Marwari at village Atta Muhammad Mahar near Dad Laghari ten kilometers from Dharki and fire trapped other six houses resulted three children including Karten Bheel-7, Kelash Bheel-4, Rubina Bheel -6 were completely burnt alive while other three including Mai Dheelan, Mai Meeran and two years kid burnt and they were shifted to Rahimyar Khan hospital in critical condition.

During fire all material valuables of seven houses completely burnt.

The eye witness told newsmen that fire brigade was informed but did not reach in time.

The victim families were living in open sky but no any officials of Ghotki District visited the incident place for their help.