MARDAN - Screening of as many as 10,965 people was conducted throughout the district out of them 553 were tested for corona virus while 87 were tested corona positive.

As many as 35 people were dis­charged from the quarantine and isolation center after complete re­covery, sources said yesterday.

They added that 198 suspect­ed of corona virus are in quaran­tine while 77 suspected are un­der treatment at isolation centers while 4 patients are on ventilator.

The sources added that swab of 73 suspected patients in quaran­tine has been sent for test.

It may be noted here that union council Manga of Mardan district was locked down by the district administration after the death of a corona patient there on March 18.

The deceased, Saadat Khan, who had come back from Saudi Arabia after performing Umra, was sus­pected of carrying coronavirus symptoms. He was later admit­ted to a quarantine ward where he was tested corona positive.

The district administration sealed Manga union council by de­claring it quarantine.

Family members, relatives and neighbours of the deceased were also shifted to the quarantine ward. The administration also started screening in union coun­cil Manga and especially Muslam­abad village, a native town of the deceased.