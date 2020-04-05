Share:

ISLAMABAD - AllamaIqbal Open University said on Sunday that it has provided an opportunity to the interested people to get post-graduate diploma in Early Childhood Education (ECE).

According to a statement, AIOU said that the people could enrol themselves in this programme online by April 15. Duration of the programme is one year, spreading over two semesters (six months each).

The AIOU took the initiative as the early childhood education is a unique and intensive programme in the country. During the programme, the prospective graduates will be introduced to child physical/social/emotional and cognitive development processes.

The graduate will learn about ECE curriculum, assessment, classroom management and art work. The programme also aims to equip the graduates with necessary quality training and skills for ECE. It is expected that the postgraduate diploma programme will produce quality early childhood education teachers/instructors and planners so that they can pursue career successfully.

The AIOU has also launched postgraduate diplomas in 10 other disciplines as well that include mass communication, educational planning and management, educational leadership and management, supply chain management, entrepreneurship, population and development, computer sciences, criminology, human resource management and TEFL.

All these programmes had been designed as per the market’s needs that also helped to upgrade the professional skill of those people, who are already working in the relevant fields.

The eligibility criteria for the enrolment in the proposed programmes could be checked in the university’s prospectus, or on website adms@aiou.edu.pk.