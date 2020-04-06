Share:

Peshawar-Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Chairman Muhammad Faiq Shah has appreciated the report of Federal Investigation Agency regarding the flour and sugar crisis in the country and demanded strict against those involved in this corruption.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Faiq Shah asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to order for initiating an impartial inquiry against them.

The ATP Chairman said the PM Khan’s narrative of corruption-free Pakistan will be no more, if the government didn’t take a prompt action against the responsible people after the FIA report on flour and sugar scam.

“No amnesty and mercy should be granted to those people for involving in looting public money and exploiting poor people by such tactics,” Faiq Shah stressed.

He said the elite and privileged class in government is always behind such corruption scandals and is damaging of economy.