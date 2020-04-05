Share:

Lahore-Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that to solve the problems faced by people amidst coronavirus, the business community will have to support the government. While addressing a ceremony in Governor House, PM Khan said that we don’t know how long our fight against corona will continue but we will be victorious in the end. Our resolve and efforts would be fruitful. He said that during this crisis of corona, he has seen that every segment of society is praising our efforts. PM said that he is grateful to business community for contributing generously to his relief fund.

Speaking on the occasion, Multan Dry Port Trust Chairman, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan Chamber of Commerce Former President Khawaja Jalaluddin Romi expressed his full support for Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that Mehmood Group of Industries always stands by the people in an hour of need. He said that since the outbreak of corona, Mehmood Group is providing testing, safety kits and other necessary equipment in different government hospitals of Punjab. He said that to ensure that corona is eradicated from Southern Punjab, they are working on many projects with Pakistan Army and Punjab Government. Khawaja Jalaluddin Romi asked the Chairperson of Ehsas Programme to ensure that all the charity reaches the helpless people of Southern Punjab, who are already leading a life below the poverty line. In his address Mr Romi also appreciated the efforts of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdaar. He said that Shah Mehmood Qureshi presided over the first meeting after the announcement of PM programme for Corona affecties and gave approval to many projects for South Punjab.

Romi revealed that in last two weeks they have provided basic food supplies to more than three thousand households at their doorsteps, without affecting their self respect and it is ongoing process. On the occasion expressing complete support to PM Khan he presented a cheque of hefty amount and desired that people of South Punjab should also be given share from this. Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar said that Mehmood Group of Industries has undertaken many welfare projects of clean water for people of different parts of South Punjab. Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Mehmood Group is always there to serve the humanity and one evidence is that it had always extended support to Shaukat Khanum Hospital for which he is grateful.