LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that for financial assistance of needy families, the government has set a charity target of Rs1 billion. In a statement issued on Sunday, Chaudhry Sarwar said philanthropists and well off people were providing adequate donations for this purpose. The Governor said under the directives of the Prime Minister, ration was being provided to the poor indiscriminately and transparently. Meanwhile, ration and food items were distributed among the needy and deserving families at the Governor’s House in Lahore.