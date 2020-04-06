Share:

BADIN - Residents of Labour Colony Seerani road of Badin city held protest demonstration for assistance amid lockdown in the city.

The protest led by Malook Ansari, Samad Mallah and others, participated by large number of men and children. They chanted slogans against injustification and ignorance made by elected representatives and district administration.

While talking to media, inhabitants said they were unemployed for more than 15 days due to persisting lockdown in the city amid coronavirus pandemic and were unable to arrange two times meal for their families. They said the residents were sustaining miserable circumstances and starvation amid such conditions. They further said elected representatives and district administration had ignored them of any assistance and relief and alleged that names of deserved poor people were not included during survey for provision of ration to unemployed and daily wages individuals of the locality which had created deprivation and unrest among the residents of labour colony of Seerani Road Badin. They appealed for early assistance on humanitarian grounds and justification.