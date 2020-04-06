Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday inaugurated a mobile App “Go Green” initiated by LDA in order to supervise the growth and survival of plants. Usman Buzdar said that “Go Green” was a commendable step of LDA. “It is our collective responsibility to take care of plants. The “Clean and Green Pakistan” campaign is ongoing across the province”, he added. “We are also fully focused on paying attention to government affairs, besides taking measures to overcome coronavirus pandemic,” he emphasized. He also planted a sapling at the premises of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) in Johar Town under Punjab Clean and Green Programme PC&GP.

Through “Go Green” application LDA would conduct geo-mechanic processing of plants being planted in controlled areas. By adopting this mechanism the presence of plants and their growth would be observed and monitored. It would also be guaged as to where the fruit bearing, flower carrying or any other plant had been planted, he added. Citizens can also conduct geo-tagging of plants by planting them through “Go Green” application. Usman Buzdar stated that LDA has also been assigned the target of planting 300,000 saplings by 15th April in their controlled areas, adding that 100,000 fruit bearing plants of java plum, guava and mango would be planted while neem, sukh chaain and other 200000 anti-allergy saplings would also be planted. “Go Green” application has been prepared by Director Computer Services Abdul Basit Qamar and GIS Specialist Muahammad Irfan alongwith other team members. Usman Buzdar chaired a high level meeting at LDA office in which matters pertaining to progress being made on LDA projects, steps to provide maximum facilities to the citizens and future line of action came under review.He said by launching LDA Insaaf Web Portal App the citizens wouldnot have to face the hassle of frequently visiting the offices. He said that the process of obtaining ‘completion certificate’ has been made easy and convenient. However,he said that a mechanism should be formulated in LDA in which due work of citizens can be done easily, and their grievances redressed without reference or recommendation. The usage of latest technology would prove to be beneficial for attaining this objective,he said. Usman Buzdar while addressing officials stated that LDA has postponed the payments to be paid by the citizens by 30th April in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and this step was taken to grant relief to the citizens. He announced that the construction of bridge in front of Jinnah Hospital would soon be completed. He directed that in order to receive online applications of citizens the Insaaf portal will be completed at the earliest .