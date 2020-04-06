Share:

Pakistan on Monday has reported 50 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 3278.

According to details, 1493 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 881 in Sindh, 405 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 210 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 192 in Balochistan, 82 in Islamabad and 15 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 257 patients have recovered in the country while 17 are in critical condition.

Moreover, Pakistan has opened its Torkham and Chaman border crossings for four days from April 6 to allow the exit of Afghan nationals in Pakistan, wishing to go back to their country.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement that the step has been taken on a special request of the Afghan government based on humanitarian considerations and to facilitate the Afghan nationals.

The statement further said as a neighbour and in view of fraternal bilateral relations, Pakistan remains in abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, particularly at this time of global pandemic.