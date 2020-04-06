Share:

KARACHI - At least 123 people who recovered from the coronavirus in Sindh were not given any medicine and were only kept in isolation, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday.

In a video statement, the Sindh CM said that self-isolation was the best way to cure the virus. He added that the total number of known cases in the province had jumped to 881.

The virus has killed at least 44 people in the country and 15 of them died in Sindh alone, according to health authorities.

CM Shah said that the provincial government has formed a rapid response force in every district of Sindh.

But he warned that the province’s health system would be under a lot of pressure if the virus spreaded to low-income areas.