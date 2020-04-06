Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A primary teacher was crushed to death under the wheel of a speedy truck near Kherao Shakh, in the limit of Dilber Maher police station on Sunday. Report received that primary teacher Sheral Jarwar was crossing the main Sindhri Mirpurkhas highway road when he was hit by a speedy truck, as a result he sustained serious wounds rushed to emergency of Civil Hospital but on the way to hospital he could not survive and succumbed to his injuries.

The driver drove away the truck. After legal formality body was handed over to heirs. Dilber Maher police were searching the escaped truck driver.