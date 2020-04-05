Share:

ISLAMABAD-The medical and para-medical staff of Federal Government Services Hospital (Poly Clinic) and Al-Shifa International Hospital on Sunday visited personnel of Islamabad police performing duties at police pickets in Industrial Area jurisdiction and appreciated their services for people in this critical time.

They also presented flowers to on-duty policemen and said that police did not leave alone their citizens in this challenging time.

Various responsibilities including maintaining law and order and creating awareness among citizens are being performed by personnel of Islamabad police in an effective manner, they maintained.

Doctors came in large numbers to pay tribute to policemen on police picket at Faizabad and gave them flowers in respect.

SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, ASP ZohaibRanjha, DSP Ghulam Muhammad Baqir, SHO Industrial Area MianKhurramShehzad and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed said that Islamabad police is committed to serve citizens and ease their burden in this critical moment.

He said that ration is being distributed in various areas among deserving persons while efforts are underway to create awareness against COVID-19 and ensure strict implementation on law.

WaqarUddin Syed said that citizens are also cooperating with Islamabad police and encouraging the force in fight against Coronavirus.

This pandemic will be overcome through cooperation of citizens as all of us would fight against it instead of getting scared, he maintained. Police officials at picket also thanked medical and para-medical staff and said that Police department is indebted to them.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar also appreciated this gesture of doctors and said that fight against COVID-19 would be won through joint efforts.

Meanwhile, LohiBher police, in a raid at a house in Bahria Town phase-4, has arrested six persons for their alleged involvement in immoral activities. On a tip off, regarding immoral activities in a house in Bahria Town, a police team raided there after getting search warrants.

Arrested persons included three women while further investigation is underway.