Share:

Doctors and paramedics in the metropolis resorted to a black-band protest on Monday due to non-availability of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).

Chairman Young Doctors Association (YDA) demanded that all healthcare professionals in Sindh should be provided PPE kits on an immediate basis.

He added that a massive screening drive should be kick-started across the province in the times of lockdown so that that sick can be seperated from the healthy.

Chairman YDA also suggested to increase the number of volunteers working in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Chairman YDA, Dr Umar Sultan also asked for the release of due salaries pending for healthcare professionals belonging to the cities of Larkana, Sindh and Hyderabad.

Earlier on March 15, Young Doctors Association (YDA) demanded Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health workers embroiled in the battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

YDA members emphasized that such kits were a necessity given the grave dangers associated with the fast-spreading virus which may become lethal.